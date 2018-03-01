Track and field takes second in the Landmark Conference Madison Chiaravolloti

Susquehanna University hosted the Landmark Conference Championship for track and field in which the men’s and women’s teams both took second place overall while Moravian College took first.

The Blue Jays earned 13 medals total, with three athletes now holding gold. Senior Kelsey Brady earned first place in the mile with a time of 5:16.20. With her was senior Brenna McNamee with a time of 10:40.05 in the 3000-meter race and an 18:16.08 in the 4000-meter distance medley relay.

Lastly, earning first was junior Leah Gamber, throwing 11.59 meters in the shot put event. Brady also earned second place in the 800-meter race with a time of 2:20.29. Along with her in second place was senior Maria Anderson with a time of 5:18.06 in the mile. Earning silver in the 4×200-meter relay were senior Lia Chak, first-year Christina Ippolito and sophomores Ashleigh Denault and Jordan Sobolesky with a time of 1:53.59. The 4×400-meter relay also came in second with Chak, Brady, junior Carly Allport and first-year Emma Ager, with a time of 4:12.76. Alexa Feduchak earned silver in the weight throw as well with a distance of 14.29 meters.

Chak earned bronze in the 400-meter with a time of 1:01.83 and Allport ran a 2:23.96 in the 800-meter race; along with them in third was junior Colleen Kernan with a time of 18:56.12 in the 5000-meter race. Earning fourth place in pole vault was sophomore Natalie Nye with a height of 2.89 meters and Ippolito in the long jump with a distance of 4.85 meters. Standing at fourth with them was Sobolesky in the triple jump with a distance of 10.13 meters and Gamber throwing 12.73 meters in the weight throw competition. In fifth place stood Anderson in the 3000-meter race with a time of 10:53.13 and Ager in the high jump with a height of 1.37 meters.

Senior Karly Deam was with them, earning a height of 2.89 meters in the pole vault competition, as well as senior Kamara Litchauer, with a distance of 4.69 meters in the long jump. Finally, with sixth place was junior Emily Nelson in the 5000-meter race with a time of 20:26.77, sophomore Katie Snyder in the high jump with a height of 1.37 meters and sophomore Paiton Kelly in the pole vault with a height of 2.59 meters.

Earning gold on the men’s side of the Landmark Championship meet was first-year Ean Mann in the 60-meter race with a preliminary time of 7.09 and a final of 7.00. Along with him was sophomore Samuel Gerstenbacher in the mile with a winning time of 4:24.60 and in the 3000-meter race with a time of 9:09.22.

Junior Nick Winch, seniors Tommy Fitzgerald and Mitch Schlegel and sophomore JJ Teal also earned their 10 points with a time of 3:29.09 in the 4×400 meter race.

In the weight throw, senior Matt Pysher walked away with gold getting an impressive distance of 14.42 meters. Schlegel earned second place in the 200-meter with a time of 22.71 and the 400-meter with a time of 51.58. With him was sophomore Christopher Myers, earning a time of 15:44.54 in the 5000-meter and Schlegel, Mann, senior Brad Vasilik, and Winch in the 4×200-meter race with a time of 1:33.65.

Earning bronze stood Mann in the 200-meter race with a time of 22.74 and Fitzgerald in the 800-meter with a time of 1:58.57. Also earning a bronze medal was junior Tyler Alansky in the 5000-meter race with a time of 15:56.53 and the 4000-meter distance medley relay with a time of 11:00.30.

Junior Tyler Stephenson joined them, earning 6 points in the high jump with a height of 1.78 meters. Vasilik earned fourth place in the 60-meter with a preliminary time of 7.28 and a final time of 7.32. Sophomore Liam Coverdale earned fourth as well with a time of 15:58.19 in the 5000-meter race. Sophomore Nathan Ulrich stood with them in the high jump with a height of 1.73 meters, along with Stephenson in the long jump with a distance of 6.30 meters.

To close out those athletes earning fourth place, sophomore Curtis Reynolds jumped a distance of 12.84 meters in the triple jump. In fifth place stood Winch with a time of 52.34 in the 400-meter race and sophomore Derek Bosworth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.04 as a final. To close out the meet earning sixth place was Bosworth with a distance of 12.65 meters in the triple jump and Pysher with a distance of 13.00 meters in the shot put event.