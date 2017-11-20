Men’s and women’s swim teams shut down by Catholic Megan Piercy

Saturday, Nov. 11, Elizabethtown College’s men’s and women’s swim teams took on Catholic University in Washington, D.C. Both the men and women were defeated by the Cardinals.

Catholic took first, second and third in the first event of the afternoon, the 200-yard medley relay. Etown’s A relay made up of senior Megan Anderson, juniors Dru Schneider and Erika Cole and sophomore Sadie Hawkins came in fourth place, with a time of 2:06.66, finishing three seconds behind Catholic’s first place team.

Sophomore Sara Lingo took second place in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing one second behind first-place Catholic finisher first-year Kassi Grumski and edging out the third place Catholic finisher by .05. Lingo also took second in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing less than one second behind Catholic first-year Elizabeth Spernal in 5:42.40.

Catholic took the win 211-42, handing the Jays their first loss of the season.

Etown finished second in the men’s 200-yard medley relay, just one second behind Catholic. First-year Alex Pecher, junior Guillaume Gouronc and sophomores Casey Marshall and Alec Schneider finished the race in 1:41.64.

Senior David Foery earned a third place finish for Etown in the 200- and 100-yard freestyle races. He finished the 200 in 1:56.25 and the 100 in 52.69. Foery also scored two points for the Jays in the 500-yard freestyle, coming into the wall in 5:34.81 for a fourth-place finish. Schneider tied for second place in the other freestyle sprint event, the 50-yard freestyle. He and Catholic sophomore George Isaacs both touched the wall in 22.85 and earned 3.5 points for their respective teams.

Pecher finished second in the 100-yard backstroke and was one of two swimmers to finish under 1:00.00. Junior Nick Petrella took second in the 200-yard backstroke, finishing in 2:07.26. Marshall earned two second place finishes for the Jays, in the 100- and 200-yard butterfly.

Guoronc and junior Ben Spangler both scored for the Jays, finishing second and third, respectively, in the 100-yard breaststroke. They finished .63 seconds apart, with Guoronc coming in at 1:06.27 and Spangler touching the wall in 1:06.90. Later in the afternoon, the duo raced again in the 200-yard breaststroke. They finished second and third again, but this time it was Spangler over Guoronc. Even closer than the 100, the two were only .59 seconds apart, Spangler finishing in 2:24.33 and Guoronc in 2:24.92.

Schneider, Pecher, Marshall and Foery closed the meet with another second-place relay finish, coming into the wall in 1:34.53 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

The Cardinals defeated the Jays 70.5-189.5. Etown’s men’s and women’s teams are both now 2-1 (1-1 Landmark). The Blue Jays will be back at the alumni pool for their next three meets. Their next meet will be a tri-meet against Farleigh Dickinson-Florham and Landmark Conference opponent Drew University Saturday, Nov. 18 at 1 p.m.