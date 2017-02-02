Men’s, women’s swim teams drop regular season finale at Frostburg State University Brian Lukacsy

The Elizabethtown men’s and women’s swim teams traveled to Frostburg State University Friday, Jan. 27 for the final dual meet of the season. The men’s side dropped a 148-113 decision, while the women failed to earn a first-place on the road, losing 179-82.

First-year Casey Marshall took home first in the 50 and 100-meter butterfly events. Junior David Foery earned a victory in the 100-meter freestyle and teamed up with Marshall, first-year Alec Schneider and sophomore Sam Hirshberg to win the 400-meter freestyle relay.

Marshall and sophomore Tommy Kuhn finished first and second in the 100-meter butterfly as Marshall touched the wall in 1:01.22. Kuhn touched right behind Marshall with a time of 1:03.14. The two swimmers also finished first and second in the 50-meter butterfly, with Schneider grabbing third place for the sweep.

The men finished 4-4-1 in their dual meet schedule and will turn their attention to the Landmark Conference Championships Feb. 17-19 at the Germantown Indoor Swim Center in Boyds, Md.

Frostburg State took home first place in all 14 events on the women’s side. First-year Sara Lingo earned second place in four separate events for the Blue Jays. Lingo joined sophomore Erika Cole and juniors Megan Anderson and Dru Schneider to place second in the 400-meter medley relay.

Lingo placed second in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:23.23 and teamed up with Cole, sophomore Maddie Lasko and first-year Maddie Ripley to take second in the 400-meter freestyle relay.

Anderson placed second in the 50-meter backstroke with a time of 35.32, while Schneider nearly pulled out a first-place victory in the 50-meter breaststroke, narrowly missing victory by 0.2 seconds. Cole, first-year Sadie Hawkins and junior Karlie Kimball all placed second in individual events as well for the Blue Jays.

The women’s team concluded their dual schedule with four wins in their 10 meets.