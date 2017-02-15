Men’s basketball head coach, Bob Schlosser, announces retirement at the end of this season Brian Lukacsy

The men’s basketball program has not seen a change at the top for 27 seasons. With last Tuesday’s announcement of head coach Bob Schlosser retiring, an era that included over 360 victories and 15 postseason appearances will come to a close.

Those who know Schlosser best know it has never been about the wins and championships, but instead it’s about the relationships he’s been able to develop through the game.

“It has been an honor, privilege and blessing to work at Elizabethtown College over the last 27 years,” Schlosser said. “I’ve been able to develop many relationships with students and student-athletes, but it’s also the relationships I’ve made with faculty, staff and everyone associated with the College that will stay with me for the rest of my days.”

His greatest accomplishment during his time at Etown was leading the 2001-02 team to the NCAA Division III Final Four championship game where the Blue Jays finished runner-up.

Schlosser will coach his final game on the sidelines when the Blue Jays host Susquehanna University Saturday, Feb. 18. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Thompson Gymnasium.