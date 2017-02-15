Men’s basketball falters in second half, looks ahead to Goucher The Etownian

Elizabethtown’s men’s basketball team suffered a disappointing loss at home against Landmark Conference opponent Moravian College last Saturday, Feb. 4.

Senior Josh Eden kicked the game off with a layup which was immediately answered by the Greyhounds. The Blue Jays and the Greyhounds went back and forth the rest of the half. Etown was never within more than seven points from their opponent and managed to take the lead a few times, making it a close battle as the clock counted down.

Eden and first-year Ethan DuBois both found the last two minutes, allowing Etown to lead Moravian 38-32 going into halftime.

After halftime the momentum of the game changed and Moravian came out energized and ready to win. Within five minutes, the Blue Jay’s six-point lead had turned into a tie game.

After a series of fouls from the Blue Jays, the Greyhounds began to pull away. With less than 10 minutes left in the game, Etown was trailing Moravian by nine points, the biggest lead of either team thus far.

A series of layups and three-pointers from the Greyhounds allowed them to increase their lead to 16 points with less than three minutes left to play. In the end, the deficit was too much for the Blue Jays to handle.

After a tough battle, the Greyhounds took the win 79-63.

Eden and senior Matt Lapkowicz were stand out players for the Blue Jays, earning 18 points each. First-year Connor Moffatt had 11 points and earned a team-high eight rebounds. DuBois earned 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

After a strong first half, Moravian outscored Etown by 22 in the second half. Eden only scored four of his 18 points in the second half.

Moravian senior and game-high scorer, Brandon McGuire, stood out in the second half going 10-for-17, earning 20 points and 14 rebounds. McGuire’s teammates Oneil Holder and Jimmy Murray also stood out, both scoring in the double digits (14 and 12, respectively).

Despite a tough second half, the Blue Jays defense held the Greyhounds to well below their season averages. Going into the game shooting three-pointers at 38.6 percent, Etown kept Moravian’s three-point percentage down to 20.8 percent (5-for-24).

This win was essential for Moravian in their attempt to secure a spot in the Landmark Conference postseason. After this loss, Etown dropped to 4-16 overall and 1-9 in the Landmark Conference, officially eliminating them from the postseason.

Etown traveled to Juniata College last night to take on the Eagles for a second time this season. The game finished too late for this issue.

The Blue Jays will travel to Goucher College this Saturday, Feb. 11, at 4 p.m. Etown’s only Landmark Conference win this season came against Goucher back on Saturday, Jan. 21.

The Blue Jays will look to grab their second win in as many games against the Gophers and stop their current four-game losing streak in conference play.