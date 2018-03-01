Lacrosse season starts off on a good note for the Blue Jays Megan Piercy

Wednesday, Feb. 21, Elizabethtown College’s women’s lacrosse team defeated Hood College on 16-7 Wolf Field, earning the Jays their first win of the season.

First-year Lexie Sharp kicked off the game for Etown, scoring the first goal of the game and her first career goal under five minutes into the first half. Senior Katie Thompson scored a minute later, putting the Jays up 2-0. The Blazers answered a few minutes later with their first goal of the game. Thompson came back to score another point for the Jays, but Hood quickly caught up with back-to-back goals, tying the game at three with 15 minutes until halftime.

Etown took over for the rest of the half, scoring four goals to make the score 7-3 going into the half. First-year Emily Garvin scored her first career goal, senior Carly Thompson scored two goals in less than one minute, assisted on both by her sister K. Thompson. K. Thompson had another assist in the last minute of the half to Sharp, earning her second goal of the game and her career.

Thompson was selected as the Landmark women’s lacrosse athlete of the week.

Junior Madelyn Baker kicked off the second half for the Jays, scoring her third goal of the season two minutes in, helping Etown pull away 8-3. C. Thompson, assisted by Baker, extended the lead to 9-3 a few minutes later. Hood answered the goal and then Etown pulled away for the last time, scoring six goals in six minutes, making the score 14-5 with 13 minutes left in the game. Another goal from Baker and a final goal from sophomore Jesse Sartor closed the game with 16-7 victory for Etown.

Saturday, Feb. 24, Etown’s men’s team improved their record to 2-0 with a 10-5 win over St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Junior Ray LaPlaca scored the first goal for the Seahawks three minutes into the first quarter. The Jays answered a minute later with a goal from sophomore Scott Nizolak, tying the score at one. Nizolak had another goal later in the quarter, along with one goal apiece from first-year Cameron Goodling and sophomore Mike Scrafano, ending the quarter with Etown up 4-2 on the Seahawks. A third goal from Nizolak and sophomore Mike DiGenova’s first goal of the season put the Jays up 6-3 going into the half.

Only two goals were scored in the third quarter, one from first-year Brandon Sankey for the Jays and one from first-year Ben Claffee for the Seahawks. Three consecutive goals from Nizolak, DiGenova and junior Austin Dews locked in the win for Etown with a final score of 10-5.

The women’s lacrosse team took a loss in a game against Marymount that took place Feb. 28 at Wolf Field, losing 13-18.

The women’s team will be back home on Wolf Field Saturday, March 3 against Penn State Abington at 11 a.m. The men’s team will play later that afternoon at 3 p.m. against Shenandoah University.