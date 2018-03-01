What you will miss over spring break Meghan Kenney

Starting Friday, March 2, Elizabethtown College will be on spring break. Around campus, spring break will be relatively uneventful, but the normal campus busyness will continue following break.

There are two events on campus during break: a UGro In-service event and a Gretna Theatre event. The UGro event will be held in the KAV Friday, March 9 and it is a “faculty and staff enrichment day where they recognize staff accomplishments and make any special announcements while they have the staff of the different locations together,” Technical Operations team member Melissa Hagman said.

The Gretna Theatre event is Saturday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. in Leffler Chapel and Performance Center and it is a “fundraising event that will feature several musical performances,” Technical Operations team member Barry Fritz said. The special performances that will be featured for this event include Craig Schulman, Kim Zimmer and Amanda Fallon Smith. For more information, visit www.gretnatheatre.org.

Also during break, there will be some preliminary work done on the new Bowers Center for Sports, Fitness and Well-being. The groundbreaking for the sports center was Feb. 2, 2018.

The Center will be a new space for athletics and general well-being. The College is hoping to have it open by fall 2019.

The work that will be done is the initial phase of construction that deals with electricity and power for the Center, as well as the contractor job trailers and the High Construction superintendent trailer. The trailers will be installed over break at the end of the Vera Hackman parking lot by Wolf Field.

The Hackman North apartment building will be accessed over break through the first floor and basement of the building.

There will also be safety fences installed around the workplaces. During break, there will be some power outages around Founders Residence Hall and the apartments which are for the safety of the contractors.

However, they will not be interrupting athletic activities on Wolf Field as much as possible. It is advised that students be extra mindful of vehicles and make sure to read all signs; they are there for the safety of the Etown community.

Immediately following break, there will be an Emergent Scholar Luncheon Sunday, March 11, at noon in the KAV where certificates will be handed out to the Emergent Scholar inductees. Monday, March 12 begins Body Positivity Week, which will be represented by a table in the BSC.

Tuesday, March 13, there will be a Presidential Community Enrichment Series Lecture entitled “American Music and the First World War” with professor of musicology Dr. E. Douglas Bomberger in the Susquehanna Room from 12-2 p.m., where music historian Bomberger will speak about the changes that shook music in the United States during the year that the country joined World War I. This event costs $17 and students can register at iaenrichseries@etown.edu.

Wednesday, March 14, there will be Advising Connections at 11 a.m. Locations differ between majors. Thursday, March 15, there will be a concert where poems by Emily Dickinson will be performed from 7:30-8:30 p.m. for free in room 205 of Zug Memorial Hall.