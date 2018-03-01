Student Senate Samantha Seeley

Last Thursday, Feb. 22, at 3:40 p.m. in Hoover 212, the Student Senate met for their weekly meeting, where they voted on senate evaluation forms and faculty representative legislation.

The senate discussed three different evaluation forms for students to give feedback to the senators, ultimately voting to approve Form C to appear on the Student Senate website. Form A was short and asked students what the senators are doing well and what they need to improve on. Form B was based around the oath of office for student senators and asked students to rate the senators on how they are following those guidelines. The form that won the vote, Form C, was based around a business feedback form.

The senate also approved faculty representative legislation. This legislation will go into effect at the start of next semester. Senators will nominate faculty members for the position, and the list would be narrowed down from there. The faculty representative will be a non-voting member of the senate, and they will be a more direct way for Student Senate to connect with faculty.

Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students Marianne Calenda announced that the administration has completed the survey for commuter students to identify key concerns of the students. Parking that is convenient and accessible was the primary concern.

Calenda also informed the senate that due to Elizabethtown College’s insurance carrier’s concerns, the College is unable to approve the creation of a rock climbing club. Students are still allowed to rock climb on their own, but the College cannot support the club.

Calenda noted that she is looking for two senators to help review Kreider Prize applications. She also announced that her team has ordered new furniture for the Center for Student Involvement.

Director of Campus Security Andrew Powell announced there will be two more ALICE trainings at Etown, the first March 14, and the second April 11. Campus Security is also looking for more student drivers to take students to and from the Harrisburg Airport and Elizabethtown Amtrak station.

Student Senate had three budget requests. The first, which senate approved for $180, was for BIOME to show a movie after the organic chemistry exam. The second was for the Chemistry Club, and they were approved for $4,500 for a conference. Intervarsity requested money for their annual coffeehouse and guest speakers; the senate approved $500 of their request.

The early warning period has closed, according to Director of International Student Services Kristi Syrdahl. There were 316 warnings and 1,400 kudos given out to students.

There was an announcement that Myer Residence Hall will be opening as a completely co-ed building next semester, as a result of the new bathrooms. Individual rooms will not be co-ed, but there will not be gender designated floors.

Student Senate is also meeting with professor of political science and department chair April Kelly-Woessner on the topic of having the Academic Council have voting rights on the agenda in Faculty Assembly. The Academic Council would need to clarify their role, to have more big-picture ideas rather than just nitpicking syllabi.