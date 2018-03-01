Dr. Armenta Hinton to begin new position, effective March 2018 Melissa Spencer

After serving as the Equity and Title IX Coordinator for the past two years, Dr. Armenta Hinton will begin her new role as the Director of Diversity, Inclusion and Title IX Friday, March 16, 2018.

As part of her new position, Hinton will lead campuswide diversity and inclusive excellence initiatives, as well as continue to ensure Title IX compliance at Elizabethtown College.

Her office will be moved from the High Library to Nicarry 236, and she will welcome an assistant later in the spring.

In her new position, Hinton will work alongside Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Betty Rider and Dean of Academic Affairs and Faculty Development Dr. Kristi Kneas to launch a Faculty Diversity Fellows program in the fall semester of 2018.

Prior to joining the College in November 2015, Hinton served as the Associate Dean of the College and Director of the Center for Intercultural Advancement and Student Success at Allegheny College. Before that, she served as the Associate Director for the Center for Diversity, Social Justice and International Student Services at Susquehanna University.

As the Equity and Title IX Coordinator, Hinton handles all matters related to sex discrimination at the College, along with enforcing and coordinating efforts to stay in compliance with Title IX law.

Title IX law prohibits sex discrimination in educational programs and activities at the College. This law includes any discrimination based on a student’s gender identity.

For more information on Title IX at the College, please visit https://www.etown.edu/about/titleix/index.aspx.