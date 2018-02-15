Travelling exhibit starts conversation addy fry

The Elizabethtown College High Library provided students and local observers an opportunity to view the World War I and America exhibition Thursday, Feb. 1.

Opinions toward the war will be showcased throughout the month, illustrated by works of the student body, college faculty and the general public from the College’s Hess Archives.

The World War I and America exhibition included objects that ranged from patriotic artwork to informative passages on why war happens.

“When thinking of America, I realize that it is really a melting pot of many cultures,” senior Mary Walsh said.

World War I and America is a traveling, National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) educational exhibit that illuminates the impact that WWI had on the United States.

By involving libraries and museums nationwide, the mobile presentation shares the various hardships of war through the writings of Americans who lived through it.

Not only is the goal of the program to educate in regards to the United State’s past, but also to bring the veteran community together. Even victims of more recent wars like Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan depict the fossilized memorandum of WWI.

It took many working hands to provide the World War I and America Exhibition to the public. Archivist Rachel Grove Rohrbaugh was the creator of the archives exhibit and was one of the many individuals making this traveling exhibition accessible.

Rohrbaugh explained that WWI came at a time of shifting attitudes within the Church of the Brethren and at the College, and viewers of the Hess Archives exhibit will come away with a better understanding of the varying perspectives of students and alumni.

Hoping that the exhibit taught the public about the challenges that religion had when coming face to face with war, Rohrbaugh explained that WWI was a serious test of the pacifist stance of the Church of the Bretheren.

“I think change depends on the person, but history has shown that change is a part of life,” senior Ellen Long said.

“I think many people fear change, which is what makes change a slow process and makes people appear closed minded to the aspect of it,” Long continued.

“However, I believe that overall people understand that change is inevitable,” Long continued.

The exhibition itself has made a difference and has had an impact on the College campus community, and this impact should continue throughout the month.

President Carl Strikwerda spoke at a lecture last April and received student attendance and feedback.

Other associated events, including the lectures of Professor of Music Dr. E. Douglas Bomberger and Director of the Center for Global Understanding and Peacemaking and Chair of the history department Dr. David L. Kenley gained attention from the student body, as well.

Not only have professors and events invoked positive reactions, but students have also made contributions.

The Visual Communications course instructed by assistant professor of communications Dr. Katherine Hughes gave students in the course the opportunity to create graphic design works featuring WWI themes.

Selections of this student work are now on display in the High Library in addition to the migratory exhibition.

When asking observers what their advice is to future American citizens, they all shared a common theme: optimism.

Assistant Professor of Political Science Dr. Dan Chen offered her input by simply stating, “Dream big and persist.”

The World War I and America exhibition will continue to be on display in the High Library until Wednesday, Feb. 28.