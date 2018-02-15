Students compete in lip syncing, dance to be crowned Mr. Etown Aprille Mohn

The evening of Feb. 9 was one reserved for excitement; it was the night of the much anticipated annual Mr. Etown competition. Mr. Etown 2018 was filled with dance numbers, lip syncing and above all, humor.

Mr. Quads, senior Ryan Schick, was crowned Mr. Etown. Mr. Schlosser, sophomore Dylan Warner, was first runner-up, and Mr. Royer, senior Chris Friedkin, was second runner-up.

After an opening dance number featuring all of the contestants, the first matter of business was the lip sync competition. Contestants had designed ten minute performance segments to showcase their skills and explain their personalities.

Many of the contestants used video clips in between scenes to give a more cohesive feeling and provide time for wardrobe changes.

Warner said that his favorite part of participating in Mr. Etown was the fulfillment of his earliest ideas for his lip sync performance.

“My favorite part was having a vision and then seeing that vision come to life,” Warner said.

“When I was designing the choreography, I was saying what people could do, but it was only in my mind, so to see people doing something I had only seen in my mind was really cool.”

Sophomore Hannah Paymer was a dancer in performances for Mr. Schlosser and Mr. Brinser.

“Being in it was pretty great,” Paymer said. “It was really nice to see everyone give their best, even if things didn’t turn out completely well. Everyone was having a blast!”

She added that it was initially difficult to do all the costume changes, but was satisfying when accomplished to run back on stage, “like, surprise! Here I am again– different outfit!”

Beyond that, having participated in two of the lip sync segments, Paymer shared that it had been stressful to learn both acts, but was ultimately worth it to reappear.

“Hello, I’m back for more,” she joked.

Following the lip sync portion of the evening was a brief interview stage in which each contestant answered one question.

The responses were a mix of humorous and earnest, but sure to provoke audience response regardless.

“Mr. Etown was a bop and just a really fun show,” first-year Kaedy Myers said. “I’m really glad that my friends and I got to go, and I’m really excited for us to go again for our next three years at Etown.”