Senate’s annual Trunk-or-treating event brings kids to campus Katie Weiler

Monday, Oct. 30, only a day before Halloween, was the day of the annual Trunk-or-Treat event in the parking lot of Elizabethtown College’s Leffler Chapel and Performance Center.

The event was held to let children from the area have a fun, safe and easy way to go trick-or-treating.

Student Senate has hosted the event around Halloween every year for the past three years. Trick-or-treating events have been held by Student Senate since 2009, but they recently made the switch to trunk-or-treating.

Different clubs were asked to participate in the event and provide themed, decorated car trunks with candy for the kids.

Young kids dressed in their Halloween costumes visited the various cars and received candy for dressing up.

There were children dressed as vampires and ninjas along with princesses and ladybugs.

The children that attended the event had the chance to get candy from many different stands in the parking lot. There were many clubs who decided to participate in this community event.

In addition to the candy given to the children who dressed up, activities like face painting and games were available. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. there was plenty of excitement throughout the parking lot.

Clubs such as the Council for Exceptional Children decorated to fit the theme of Dr. Seuss. Club members and juniors Samantha Weigle and Angel Richard were dressed as “Thing 1” and “Thing 2” from the classic Dr. Seuss book, “The Cat in the Hat.”

“It was a great opportunity to work with kids and to dress up,” Richard, an education major, said.

The accounting club on campus was also represented at the Trunk-or-Treating event. The club’s theme was “Dracula,” and they all wore black capes.

Club member and junior Morgan Helt hoped that participating in the event would help them get the club’s name out to members of the campus.

The psychology club on campus had a haunted ocean theme, and members were dressed as pirates and sailors. They also made balloon animals for the kids who visited their car.

A few of the other clubs were the Dance Team, who had “The Little Mermaid” theme, and the Class of 2020, who had a “Scooby Doo” theme.

“I think it’s a really cute and fun way to bring the community to campus,” sophomore Maggie Fix said. Fix was dressed as Scooby Doo for the Class of 2020’s car.

The Elizabethtown Fire Department also made an appearance at the event with a fire truck and candy present at their stand.

As a part of October being fire prevention month, firefighter Mike Smith said the department likes to help educate kids about fire safety.

Chair of the Student Senate Publicity and Marketing Committee and sophomore Emily Perry was in charge of the event.

The committee started reaching out to members of the community via Facebook as soon as the school year started. They also sent out flyers to members of staff and faculty to encourage them to bring their children.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic with how the event turned out. I couldn’t have asked for a better team of people to work with,” Perry said.