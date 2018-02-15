Professor shows audience the religious side of baseball player Jackie Robinson Brianna Titi

Author of nine books regarding topics of religion, politics and civil rights, associate professor of religious studies and peace and conflicts studies Dr. Michael Long spoke Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the Hoover Center of Business about his most recent book, “Jackie Robinson: A Spiritual Biography.”

Long’s interest in Robinson had everything to do with Robinson’s work with the Civil Rights Movement.

“I wanted to explore how Jackie’s Christian faith fueled the commitment to shattering the racial barrier in black civil rights,” Long stated.

“Some athletes put their faith on their sleeves, but others like Robinson practice their faith privately in prayer at home,” Long said. “He was never one to raise his hands in prayer, but God was silently working inside of him.”

Robinson was born into a family of faith. His mother, Mallie, took her five children from Georgia to California after her husband left them. She believed that God would lead them to the promised land.

Mallie taught Robinson that Adam and Eve were originally black, but when God found them disobeying him in the garden, they turned white as ghosts. Therefore, God favored dark skin.

“Mallie had spiritual confidence in the color of her skin,” Long said. She instilled that in her son.

Robinson would need his faith if he was going to play on the Brooklyn Dodgers team. Branch Rickey, the general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, told him that he liked his baseball skills but was concerned that his temper would create a negative image of black people.

To be signed on as the first professional black baseball player, Robinson had to turn the other cheek when confronted with racial comments.

Robinson agreed and began playing for the team April 15, 1947.

“Robinson faced racial torment on the diamond, name-calling, racial slurs, physical attacks and even death threats, but that did not stop him from playing his game,” Long said.

Robinson’s faith played a key role in his actions.

“He always believed that God would help his people through anything, but he also realized that God was not a magician,” Long explained.

Robinson believed that God would see how hard he worked on Earth.

“Robinson sacrificed his hard work, talent and heart to do what was just in the eye of God,” Long stated.

Robinson loved baseball, but he valued working for the Civil Rights Movement the most.

“Robinson showed people that you have to make a way when there is not one there, leading one Exodus after another,” Long said.

He used nonviolence in his civil rights work. He loved America, but he thought it could be a better place if everyone who lived there was viewed as equals.

“Robinson suffered for his liberation,” Long stated.

Robinson did not give up his fight for civil rights and encouraged others to do the same. He enjoyed joining kids and young adults who picketed for the freedom of races the most.

“Robinson would always be his mother’s son,” Long said. He followed in her faith-based footsteps.

Robinson will forever be remembered for his accomplishments in Major League baseball, being the first black man to play, leading his team to a major series win and having 19 home runs.

However, Long wants people to know the other side of Robinson, the faith-driven man who wanted racial equality in America.

“I and my co-writer wanted to correct previous literature, documents and books that disregarded Robinson’s faith,” Long said. “We desired to add to the literature collection by incorporating this vital aspect of Jackie’s life.”

Long deems it important to write about what you are passionate about.

“The quality of your writing will improve marketability if you write about what you love,” he said.

Long encourages writers to “Follow your heart and know your grammar!”

Director of Diversity and Inclusion Dr. Monica Smith invited Long to hold a lecture.

“I am delighted that Professor Long is able to present his work during Black History Month,” Smith said. “He is one of the best scholars on Jackie Robinson.”

Sophomore Isabel Hachten attended the event because it was a requirement for her class.

“I took Professor Long’s class because I am interested in the role that religion plays in society,” Hachten said. “I am interested to learn how Jackie Robinson’s faith affected his baseball playing; I never really associated him with being a religious person.”

First-year Hope Nibert, a student in Professor Long’s Religion, Peace and Nonviolence course, was also required to attend the lecture.

“After hearing the presentation, I learned that Robinson’s character showed his faith in God,” Nibert said.