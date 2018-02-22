Events, student-run clubs promote Relationship Wellness Month Aprille Mohn

February is Relationship Wellness Month, and at Elizabethtown College, students are striving to promote healthy relationships of all types.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, the College held the One Billion Rising event.

One Billion Rising is the largest movement to end rape and violence against women, and it was launched on Valentine’s Day 2012.

The name refers to an approximate number of how many women will be domestically assaulted or raped in their lifetimes, after the statistic was determined that one in three women face these hardships.

The movement serves to unite members of communities around the world in more than 200 countries to stand in defense of these women and empower them to prevail over the circumstances.

The full title, “Solidarity,” is the campaign of 2018 which encourages women to “Rise! Resist! Unite!”

Beyond women, the hosts of the event at the College encourage the freedom from exploitation of members of minorities and the LGBT+ community.

At the College, passersby were encouraged to write on a banner what it means to them to be a woman, or to share how they rise, resist or unite.

It’s On Us Etown had a table at the event at which they shared information about healthy relationships and offered informational handouts on consent, dating abuse and relationship “red flags.”

It’s On Us is a national movement to end sexual assault on college campuses.

The campaign was launched in 2014 under the former President Barack Obama’s administration, and it encourages individuals to take the It’s On Us pledge.

Since the foundation of the movement, approximately 300,000 people have taken the pledge.

The pledge states that It’s On Us is “to recognize that non-consensual sex is sexual assault. To identify situations in which sexual assault might occur. To intervene in situations where consent has not or cannot be given. To create an environment in which sexual assault is unacceptable and survivors are supported.”

Club president and junior Hannah Burleigh said that she believes it is important events such as One Billion Rising are held because, “It is more common than people think it is to have an unhealthy relationship, and people don’t know what the signs are.”

Burleigh continued to explain that at times, warning signs are written off as quirks. She shared that habits such as constantly checking up on a partner is unhealthy and have the potential to be abusive.

Friday, Feb. 23 at 8:30 p.m. in the KAV, the College will host a performance of “The Vagina Monologues.”

Tickets cost $5 or a donation of menstrual hygiene products, toiletries or notebooks.

Physical items as well as 90 percent of the ticket money will be donated to the Lancaster YWCA.

“The Vagina Monologues” is an episodic play written by Eve Ensler in 1994. It is made up of monologues from varied perspectives, written after Ensler conducted more than 200 interviews with women about their thoughts on sex, relationships and violence against women.

The play deals with various aspects of the feminine experience, including sex, body image, rape, masturbation, menstruation, love, birth and more.

Saturday, March 17, It’s On Us Etown is hosting an event titled “Treat Yourself Saturday” at the Mosaic House.

The event is largely purposed with stress relief and relaxation, but resources about healthy relationships will be available, as well.

The event will include movies, Mary Kay facials, aroma-therapy and coloring activities. The club will collect items to donate to the Lancaster YWCA.

In honor of Relationship Wellness Month, students should review what a healthy relationship looks like.

“Never let it slide,” Burleigh said of borderline abusive behavior. “If you think your friend may be in an abusive relationship, confront them directly, but be careful not to sound accusatory.”

Talking to mutual friends is important as well, since relationships have different sides that no one person can observe.

“This way you can put the pieces of the big picture together, and communicate what you’re seeing,” Burleigh said.

For information regarding healthy relationships, students can reach out to the Well or It’s On Us Etown representatives.