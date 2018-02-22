“Dead Man’s Cell Phone” starts conversation about modern technology Jamie Verrekia

Elizabethtown College’s Theater Department is performing “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” by Sarah Ruhl this spring semester at the Tempest Theater. The comic play explores the need for connection in a technology-driven world.

“Ms. Ruhl is a creative and artistic playwright,” director and associate professor of theater Richard Wolf-Spencer said.

The play opens with a woman sitting in an almost empty café and the sound of a ringing cell phone. The annoyed woman asks a stranger to silence it, only to discover he is dead.

The cell phone continues ringing and so the woman, Jean, decides to answer it. Once she does, she becomes connected to the man and learns more about his life and secrets.

As the play goes on, the audience is introduced to his family members. There is the outspoken mother and the soft-spoken brother, who catches Jean’s attention. The audience also meets the dead man’s mistress and his wife.

“This story takes us to some down-to-earth places such as cafés and funerals, to the metaphysical realm,” Wolf-Spencer said.

Jean’s interactions with the characters cause her to reflect on her own views about the value of connection and morality.

“I read the script a year ago and loved it for its unique take on technology and its interesting characters,” junior and actor who plays Jean, Anna Sorrentino said. “Sarah Ruhl has a point of view as a playwright.”

The play combines humor with thought-provoking ideas about connection and technology. The subject deals with issues we often face today.

“Personally, I was rather resistant to the idea of constantly being present for everyone by carrying a cell phone,” Wolf-Spencer said. “I still believe that our society allows the cell phone to disconnect people while at the same time bringing people closer together.”

“Sure, I can be more connected to friends and family that live thousands of miles away, but when I interrupt a conversation with someone standing right in front of me in order to text, chat, snap or whatever, I suddenly disconnect from that live interaction,” Wolf-Spencer continued.

“We need to decide what is truly important: adding to those informational bits flying through the air or interacting with those around us?” Wolf-Spencer said.

According to Wolf, the play was chosen by a committee of students and faculty.

“Producing a comedy that deals with technology and how we relate to each other in a technological world was intriguing to the entire committee,” Wolf-Spencer said. “I can also say that the way in which Sarah Ruhl tells this story was fascinating to us.”

Sorrentino has been in five other Etown productions, including “Twelfth Night” and “Medea.” She has either acted or done tech for every major production. Sorrentino has also acted and worked in theater outside of the classroom during the summer.

“I wanted to be a part of this production because my theatre experiences have mostly been with classic plays like Oscar Wilde and Shakespeare,” Sorrentino said. “I really wanted to work on a show that dealt with contemporary issues and theme.”

“The audiences have really responded to the show, which is always greatly rewarding,” Sorrentino continued. “Working with our cast has been excellent.”

The show is still open to the public Feb. 22 and 27 at 8 p.m. There is also a showing Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $7 and can be purchased by emailing boxoffice@etown.edu or calling 717-361-1170.

“Come see the show! You will probably feel a little uplifted about the world by the end of the play,” Sorrentino said.

The next theatre production will be “Rats Tales” by Carol Ann Duffy, performed in April.