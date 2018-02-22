Whistle While You Work: Midterm de-stressing tips and playlist Delaney Dammeyer

With midterms fast approaching and the semester in full swing, a lot of people are feeling the pressure. Papers, presentations, research projects, jobs – it’s a lot to take in. We often forget to take care of ourselves when we are so busy. Here are some tips to help you decrease your stress and help you prepare for the work ahead!

1. Lay out your outfit the night before. It’s a small thing that makes the morning easier – especially if, like me, you wake up 15 minutes before work and throw on the nearest t-shirt backwards. Getting your backpack ready for the day will also save you from some unfortunate missed homework assignments.

2. Don’t drink coffee in the evening. It’s tempting when you’re staring down the barrel of a 10-page paper at 7:30 at night. However, coffee gets your heart racing and can make it difficult to focus. It also increases anxious feelings. (I learned the hard way.)

3. Meditate. I know, I was skeptical at first. How could sitting with your legs in a pretzel help you calm down? Recently I downloaded the Simple Habit app, which has preloaded meditations for work, walking, panic attacks and going to bed. It’s not for everyone, but I recommend it for stressful times!

4. Set aside 15 minutes to do something that you love. Time seems limited during midterms and you may feel like capitalizing all of it on studying and work. However, it’s important to remove yourself from the “hard work” mindset and do something that enriches you and relaxes you.

5. Take a shower. No, you don’t stink. Taking care of yourself, especially hygiene, can drastically improve how you feel. Plus, warm showers seem to fix all problems.

Take some time off, take care of yourself, and good luck on whatever you have coming up!