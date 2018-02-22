The Weekly Chirp: Students, faculty weigh in on national opioid crisis and resources available at the College Delaney Dammeyer

On January 10, 2017, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolfe declared a state of emergency on the opioid crisis in PA. The epidemic of opioid addiction has impacted thousands as addiction rates and overdose deaths rise. Elizabethtown College and the nearby Elizabethtown community have responded by increasing outreach to addicts and their families, as well as educating the community on drug use and harm reduction.

Wolfe’s declaration, labeled a “disaster emergency,” was made in an attempt to bypass regulations that often stall access to drug addiction care. The call for action was the first of its kind, and Wolfe stated that this decision was made with the family of addicts in mind.

“We know this crisis has taken far too many lives. It has broken far too many families,” Wolfe said in his declaration at the State Capitol in Harrisburg. The declared emergency will allow hospital doctors to administer care to people who are not already in a treatment program. Likewise, hospitals would not require a separate license to administer care to drug users and overdose victims. Emergency respondents will also be able to leave patients with naxolene, which can quickly save a person from death in the event of an overdose. The state of emergency will expire by March 15. In the meantime, Wolfe and health care providers are looking to treat as many as possible.

The amount of deaths caused by overdose has jumped in the last three or four years. Within the last year, 5,260 people have died from overdoses. The rise of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, is one of many factors attributed to the increase in overdoses. Abuse of prescription opiates, heroin, and high doses of imodium have also led to spikes in overdoses.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Safety, nearly 116 people died daily in the United States due to opioid-related drug overdose, and 2.1 million people struggled with an opioid use problem. Without the ability to get the drugs off the streets, healthcare providers and addiction services are working with local government to save people already affected by addiction.

Following the recent opioid symposium, the College will continue to educate students on community organizations working in addiction services. The goal is to continue discussions between the College and the community. Audience members found themselves connected by a similar experience. Many knew someone, whether it was a family member or friend, who had struggled with addiction.

The opioid crisis has a large effect on the student body and community. It is important to understand this effect and to know if they are aware of services in the area that they can seek out.

Expert Corner: written by Dr. Susan Mapp, Social Work Department Chair

Social Work Department Chair Dr. Susan Mapp shared some takeaways from the symposium held on campus Monday, Feb. 19. The symposium featured a panel of five experts on staff.

“It was interesting how many people knew someone who had overdosed or suffered from addiction,” Mapp said. “Almost 50 percent of participants were affected by opioid addiction.”

As the coordinator of the event, Mapp oversaw discussion and talked about community outreach and programming. As a social worker, Mapp’s insight into how communities tackle addiction epidemics was used to tie community and school together.

“The important thing in any epidemic situation is education and service.” Mapp said. “The community has the resources for addicts and families of addicts, but without giving people the information needed to take action, these services go unused. Our goals are to tell people about these services so that they may seek help from them.”

Mapp made it clear that addiction is rarely just an individual problem; it affects everyone who lives with, knows and takes care of people with addictions. Often, there is little support and a lot of stigma surrounding addiction.

“These discussions are great ways of shifting perspective,” Mapp said, “from the stereotype of addicts as criminals to addicts as people who need help. This will open the door to helping addicts and their families.”