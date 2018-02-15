#Throwback Thursday Review: Highlights of 2009’s “The Time That Remains” Kenyon Tarquinio

I love a good Throwback Thursday, especially when I neglect to go to the theaters. It’s cold outside; can you blame me? I am also a firm believer that it is never too late to see an old movie.

That being said, let’s get into “The Time That Remains,” a 2009 Palestinian film.

“The Time That Remains” tells the semi-autobiographical story of director Elia Suleiman. Spanning from before he was born to the death of his mother in the past decade, “Time” shows how the tension between Palestine and Israel affected Suleiman’s family life.

The movie begins July 16, 1948, when Nazareth surrendered to the Israeli forces. Suleiman’s father, Fuad, is being hunted by the authorities for trying to hoard weapons.

He is captured, blindfolded in a field and beaten when he won’t give up the location of the weapons.

The movie hops forward in time to when Fuad now has a 10-year-old (Elia) and is suffering from lung complications. Suleiman is trying to make sense of how he is a minority in his own homeland, to no avail.

He never speaks, as he’s normally punished when he does. However, Suleiman will come to learn that not speaking can prove just as powerful as words.

It’s always good to admit your flaws, and mine is that I am hipster-film-trash. I like—no, love—Wes Anderson and any feel-good, low-budget drama.

“The Time That Remains” is the movie I’ve been wanting to see since “Coco’s” release last November.

You can see the influence of Buster Keaton all over this film, which makes it seem like Anderson’s film canon. Suleiman frames shots using flat space and, much like Anderson, follows a strict color palette within each scene.

Suleiman emulates Keaton’s deadpan posture and even goes as far as too never speak in the movie.

Also, if any of you film geeks have happened to see “In the Mood for Love,” too, you’re going to love this movie’s frequent use of framing within the frame. It’s so aesthetic! (Excuse me while I go punch myself in the face.)

If you want to understand the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, “The Time That Remains,” is a great place to start.

Rather than focusing on the whole great epic story, this one is very personal.

It truly shows how this great encompassing violence effects one small family in Nazareth.

Suleiman’s silence may seem weird to some, but it really goes to show you how being humble in the faces of your enemies can be a victory.