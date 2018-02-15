Photography Contest Finalist The Etownian

First-year student Miranda Fedor is a finalist in the Photographer’s Forum annual photography contest. This photo was selected out of over 12,000 entries from around the world and will be published in Photographer’s Forum, a book that will be sent to different college libraries and to art, photography, and graphic design professors. Photographer’s Forum Magazine has awarded over $250,000 cash prizes since 1980. To see more of Miranda’s work, visit her Instagram account: just.keep.clicking/