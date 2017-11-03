Learn to get more meaning out of eating Simple Living FYS

How many times have you purchased takeout food, skipped a meal or eaten on the run in the past month? Can you remember specifically what you ate for breakfast, lunch or dinner yesterday?

When was the last time you focused on the food in front of you, noticing the colors, subtle textures and aromas? How many of us choose fast food because…well, it’s fast?

Slow Food is an international social movement that began in Italy to protest the building of a McDonald’s in Rome, a city known for its culinary roots. The nonprofit organization was created in 1986 by Carlo Petrini to address the growing global trends toward fast food and a hurried life.

There are currently over 100,000 members in more than 150 countries. Slow Food focuses on serving local, fresh and healthy foods that benefit everyone who comes in contact with them.

The goals of the Slow Food movement are to educate the population about the origin of local foods, fight to keep biodiversity in the food market and promote interaction between food producers.

The movement also promotes shopping locally at farmers’ markets or small shops. The business created by shopping locally helps to support the immediate community. Also, the food from these establishments is usually healthier for you because it is freshly grown and prepared!

Although food choices are a big part of the Slow Food movement, the organization also promotes eating slowly to promote connection with the community. Many in our community rush through a meal because they have to get to an important meeting or class.

We need to be reminded that it is essential to take a step back and make eating social. This connects to the simple living movement because slowing down to eat allows people to enjoy the little moments while building relationships.

The next time you are eating, deliberately engage with the people around you. Refrain from texting or Snapchatting.

Instead, aim to have more meaningful conversations with your friends. Visit a local eating establishment and linger a bit longer after you are finished eating. Also, slow down and enjoy the food that is in front of you.

In the fast-paced world of modern society, where the focus is on efficiency, speed and always being on the go, take a moment today to breathe. Examine your surroundings, invite a friend to lunch and enjoy the flavors and colors of your food.

During the fall, there are so many interesting flavors of pumpkin and spice to savor. Don’t let the beauty of the season pass you by.

There are multiple opportunities to enjoy in this incredible world. Once you learn to live and eat with intention, you will be surprised by the many wonders that once escaped your notice on a daily basis.

Words to Live By:

“Slow Food united the pleasures of food with the responsibility, sustainability and harmony with nature.”

– Carllo Petrini, founder of the Slow Food Movement