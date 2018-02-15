Business Profile: Trellis Marketplace has something in store for every shopper Jennifer Beihoff

The Trellis Marketplace is a small-scale shopping mall full of diverse goods sold by small business vendors. The marketplace is currently home to around 25 vendors from locally grown businesses.

These vendors are spread out in sections all throughout the building. The vendor mall experience is something very unique in itself (since not many areas around Elizabethtown have them). The marketplace has a wide variety of products, ranging from delicious baked goods to scented hand lotions. I guarantee there is something inside that will catch your interest, whether you are an avid shopper or just enjoy browsing stores.

The idea for the Trellis Marketplace originated from “Shoppes on Market Street,” which was also a vendor mall located right in the center of town. Lauren Montgomery and Starr Schroeder, co-owners of Vintage-ology, LLC, were both vendors at the Shoppes on Market Street.

However, in July 2017, “the Shoppes” closed their doors so that they could focus more on charity and ministry related services. Upon hearing about the closing of the Shoppes on Market Street, Montgomery and Schroeder decided that “it was just the right time to open up the Trellis Marketplace.”

They expressed how they wanted to keep the small vendor experience alive. “We didn’t want to see such a good option for shopping locally to go away,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery and Schroeder are definitely keeping the small business market in full swing. In fact, seven of the 25-plus vendors that the Trellis Marketplace currently houses are originally from the Shoppes on Market Street. Another great vendor, Whippoorwill Gift Shop, came from Market Street, too.

Inside the Trellis Marketplace, there are many vintage items, since the owners look for “one of a kind” products to bring into the store.

The building itself also has a rich history, since it is in a century-old church. Before the Trellis Marketplace opened up, the building was home to many services.

First it was a church, and then it was a school for first-graders while a local elementary school was being remodeled. Next, it became a flower shop, followed by an insurance office and a hair salon. Finally, before Montgomery and Schroeder bought the building, it was an event center.

The mall is conveniently located at 153 East High Street, which is just a short walk or drive from Elizabethtown College. Each week, the Trellis Marketplace is open from Wednesday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

In addition to shopping, the Trellis Marketplace offers classes for different hands-on activities, such as jewelry making, furniture painting and cupcake/cookie decorating.

They also sell coffee, tea and hot chocolate for shoppers at a nominal charge. If you are looking for something fun to do or a new place to explore, check out the Trellis Marketplace. There are so many different stores, with so many options…it is definitely worth the visit!