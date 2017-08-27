Business Profile: the Shoppes on Market Street Jennifer Beihoff

If you are looking for a fun place to explore that has lots of interesting items, then look no further than The Shoppes on Market Street.

The Shoppes on Market Street is a collection of 30 antique and thrift shops, where shoppers can find many one of a kind items. The Shoppes are located at 206 South Market Street right here in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

The antique/thrift shops are only open from Wednesday to Saturday, so make sure you visit during the week in between classes!

Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, they are open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Fridays, they are open a little later, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The venue offers 35 spaces for artisans to rent, and they are then able to sell their handcrafted items. Some of the vendors they have hosted have sold items including hand-crafted jewelry, antique glass, repurposed home décor, handmade burlap handbags, handmade scarves and delicious artisan bread.

The furniture selection is impeccable, as many of the pieces are handcrafted locally by Amish crafters.

The handcrafted furniture is beautiful because of the intricate designs and detailing. The furniture is definitely well-constructed and long lasting.

The Shoppes also have a wide variety of clothing items, used books and trinkets. The Shoppes seem to have something inside for everyone.

There are cute trinkets for those interested in purchasing a gift and there were comfy couches for those interested in adding some new décor to their homes. The shop is set-up very much like a flea market.

The Shoppes on Market Street has some quite interesting history behind it. Prior to the establishment of The Shoppes on Market Street, 206 South Market Street used to be home to Roth’s Furniture Company.

The company had been a highly-acclaimed furniture shop for 76 years before closing its doors in 2009.

Three years later, in 2012, The Shoppes on Market Street opened its doors with the aim of revitalizing the Elizabethtown furniture market.

Dolores Reidenbach, who has over 25 years of business experience, led this project. Her intention was to build a unique venue in Etown, a “mall without walls” that also helped to sustain a local organization.

The Shoppes on Market Street is unlike any other shop that I have been to because of its initiative to raise money for a local charity.

The shop raises money for the organization Jewel David Ministries, which was founded just one year after Roth’s Furniture Company closed its doors.

Jewel David Ministries is a nonprofit Christian organization that offers counseling services to individuals, couples, families and children. The counselors help in addressing a wide variety of issues that may be of concern to those seeking their services.

I think the best part about the Shoppes on Market Street is their connection to a charitable group. The Shoppes’ connection to Jewel David Ministries truly epitomizes the good nature of the Elizabethtown community.

The values of selflessness and giving were infused into the foundation of The Shoppes and continue to contribute to their success.

If you are looking for a fun day of shopping and interesting finds, then I would recommend taking a walk down to Market Street to visit The Shoppes on Market Street: Elizabethtown’s only boutique mall.