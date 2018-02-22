Business Profile: My Place Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria Megan Kane

Savor the tastes of Italian cuisine, right in the heart of Elizabethtown.

My Place Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria has served authentic Italian eats since its opening in 1985. The restaurant serves gourmet pizzas by the slice and the pie, rich Stromboli, classic pasta dishes and a wide variety of subs. Additional menu items include hamburgers, chicken and shrimp entrées, soups and salads.

What are the specialties of the house? Owner Joe Distasio—known around town as “Peppe”—says that everything is delicious, especially the pizzas and entrées.

The restaurant offers a casual dining atmosphere. Patrons order their food at the counter and sit at wooden booths or tables surrounded by eclectic Italian decor. For diners on the go, My Place also offers takeout and drive-through options.

Distasio has owned the restaurant since 1991. After working (and cooking) for the military for 18 months, he dreamed of returning home and opening his own Italian restaurant.

He began working for the original owners of My Place in 1985, and when the opportunity arose to become the owner, Distasio stepped in. Under his management, he says that little has changed, and little probably ever will—the restaurant has been known for its good food and service for 30 years, and the recipes used have been passed down through generations of the Distasio family.

Distasio explains that the restaurant offers several attractions to college students. “We don’t sell alcohol,” he said, “So students will always drive home safely!”

Additionally, the food is delicious and the prices are competitive for the area, which is admittedly a deciding factor for many students on a budget. While the restaurant does not cater specifically to students, Distasio says that everyone who walks in the door is welcome.

The restaurant also runs weekly specials to reward loyal customers, such as deals on large pizzas or combos. View these specials on the restaurant website.

A family-owned business, My Place provides employment for both Distasio and his son. Distasio says that in the (perhaps near, but perhaps distant) future, he will retire and his son may take over, continuing the family tradition.

Nestled in the heart of Elizabethtown for many years, the restaurant has enjoyed the quiet community of a small town, complete with loyal customers.

My Place Italian Restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., as well as Friday and Saturday until 11 p.m.

Located conveniently at 95 Anchor Road, the restaurant is only five minutes from campus by car.

To learn more, visit www.myplacepizzeria.com.