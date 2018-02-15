Album of PA native moody, memorable Samantha Romberger

Pennsylvania native Matthew Tyler Musto, who goes by the stage-name “blackbear,” (stylized lowercase) released his third studio album, “digital druglord,” April 21, 2017. It was preceded by promotional single “Do Re Mi,” which hit spot number 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. Although “Do Re Mi” has received the most attention, the entire album is worth a listen.

The album starts out with ballad “hell is where i dreamt of u and woke up alone,” which is just about as moody as the title suggests. A piece about substance abuse and loneliness, it establishes the emotional nature of the album.

Next is “moodz,” with a rich R&B feel. Featured on the track is rapper 24hrs. The song is contemplative and gentle.

“I miss the old you” picks up the pace, fueled by angst and regret. As an ode to an ungrateful ex-girlfriend, the song is surprisingly catchy, with a sway-back-and-forth aura. “blackbear” sings to a girl who used to “kinda tell the truth.”

The most commercially successful single, “Do Re Mi,” is a sing-along hit, featuring Gucci Mane. Unsurprisingly, the lyrics are about a long-overdue breakup, in line with the overall theme of the album. The uncensored version is a much better representation of the singer’s animosity.

With the best baseline of the album, “wish you the best” is probably the album’s greatest breakup anthem, despite its many contenders. “blackbear” sings, “I’d wish you the best, but you’ve already had it.” Does self-affirmation after a breakup get any better than that? The irresistible baseline might remind fans of the Tame Impala song, “The Less I Know the Better.”

“Juicy sweatsuits” follows naturally, with a steady, laid-back beat. Featured on the track is rapper Juicy J. The next song, “double,” has a similar feeling.

“If i could i would feel nothing” is about the impossible and painful nature of a no-strings-attached affair. “blackbear” sings about driving a girl home and never getting another call from her, but repeats the injured line, “it’s all good, I wanted that.”

Another catchy single, “chateau” has an underlying pop feel. Although the lyrics are about loveless sex and a lack of emotion, the song is fun and upbeat.

Simple and lovable, “make daddy proud” wraps up the album. “blackbear” asks a girl how she became so codependent with her new boyfriend and questions why she refuses to take the advice of her friends.

“digital druglord” is moody, angsty and angry, but in a way that is relatable and memorable. The album is about broken relationships, addiction and loss, yet most of its tracks could be party backdrops. If complicated is the objective, “digital druglord” is the winner.