Student performance groups benefit A-T non-profit Elizabethtown College’s Education Organization (Ed Org) hosted the 12th Annual A-T Benefit in Leffler Chapel »

Green parking spaces designated in Hoover and Brown lots In recent years, Elizabethtown College has taken steps to become more environmentally conscious. The College »

Men’s basketball defeats Goucher for first Landmark Conference victory Elizabethtown College’s men’s basketball team came out on top in their game against Goucher College »

Men’s swim team salvages tie to celebrate Senior Day The men’s and women’s swim teams were up against McDaniel College for Elizabethtown College’s Senior »